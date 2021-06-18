Juneteenth

Federal Courts Closed Today in Observance of Juneteenth

June 19 became a federal holiday on Thursday.

By City News Service

Juneteenth Parade 2020
Brittany Murray/MediaNews Group/Long Beach Press-Telegram via Getty Images

Federal courts in Los Angeles, Santa Ana and Riverside will be closed Friday in recognition of Juneteenth National Independence Day, a new holiday signed into law just one day ago.

President Joe Biden signed legislation on Thursday to make Juneteenth a federal holiday, enshrining June 19 as the national day to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States. The measure was passed in the House and Senate with bipartisan support.

The federal court in San Diego will be open with limited staffing, according to the court's website.

Normal service throughout the region will resume on Monday.

While June 19 falls on Saturday this year, federal offices will be closed Friday, the closest workday to the new holiday.

Currently, state employees get a paid day off for Juneteenth only in Texas, New York, Virginia and Washington.

