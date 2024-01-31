Firefighters battle fire at elementary school in Monrovia

A fire burned early Wednesday at Bradoaks Elementary School in Monrovia.

Firefighters responded to the fire at about 7:30 a.m. in the 900 block of East Lemon Avenue. They ventilated the building's roof to let smoke out as students and staff members gathered outside the school.

No injuries were reported. It was not immediately clear whether classes were in session at the time.

Details about a cause were not immediately available.