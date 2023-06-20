Multi-vehicle crash in South LA leaves five injured, two critically

A crash involving at least three cars left five people injured, two of them critically, in South Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The crash was reported on the 9500 block of Main Street, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A 17-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy are in critical condition. A 31-year-old woman also suffered non-life threatening injuries.

At least one person needed to be freed from the wreck, Stewart said.

No further details were immediately available.