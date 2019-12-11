Lamborghini

Flipped Red Lamborghini Found on SoCal Mountain Road

The driver apparently abandoned the sports car after a rollover crash on Angeles Crest Highway northeast of Los Angeles

By Jonathan Lloyd

Mystery surrounds a red Lamborghini that flipped onto its roof in an early morning crash on a dark mountain road near Los Angeles.

Early Wednesday, the California Highway Patrol received a report of an abandoned Lamborghini on Angeles Crest Highway. The two-lane road snakes through the San Gabriel Mountains northeast of Los Angeles, connecting the San Gabriel Valley with Angeles National Forest and the Antelope Valley.

But hours after the crash, authorities are still trying to determine who was driving the sports car. Investigators were told the car was borrowed by a friend of the registered owner.

It was unclear why the car was left on the road with its hazard lights flashing.

Debris was scattered nearby and the car's airbags appeared to have deployed in the crash.

Authorities checked with nearby hospitals after finding blood droplets near the car, but the driver wasn't located, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Anyone with information about the car, which has Oregon plates, can call the California Highway patrol's Altadena Station at 626-296-8100.

