Four Men Injured in Skid Row Shooting

By City News Service

Four men were injured in a shooting in downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row area Wednesday, and an investigation was underway.

The shooting was reported just before 2 p.m. in the area of East Fifth Street and San Julian Street, Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department told City News Service.

Four men "in various conditions'' were taken from the scene to be treated at hospitals for gunshot wounds, said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Events leading up to the shooting were under investigation, and no suspect information was immediately available.

