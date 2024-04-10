Four people were arrested in connection with the murder of a veteran, who was shot and killed while mowing his lawn at his home in Long Beach, authorities said Wednesday.

Mayor Rex Richardson announced the arrests on a social media post, suggesting Mario Morales-Moreno was a victim of “gang violence.”

“As a community, we must continue to work together to place a focus on violence prevention, community safety and opportunities for our youth,” Richardson said.

The family of Morales-Moreno had told Telemundo 52 that the Army veteran, who retired after 23 years of service, was hit by a stray bullet on April 4.

“There were three [shooters] chasing,” Elsa Morales, the victim's wife said. “Those people came from this side when the car that was shooting was on the corner, and they started running on the side where my husband was, where he got hit by the bullet.”

The widow said her husband was loved and respected by many in the community.

“He was in Iraq twice,” she said. "[He was] a very responsible person. All the neighbors here loved him very much.”