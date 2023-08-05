Free festival celebrates arts, local businesses, and the 6th Street Bridge

Bridgefest LA celebrates the birthday of Downtown LA’s iconic viaduct bridge and raises money for the Arts District and Boyle Heights.

Though the celebration takes place from Aug. 4-6, Saturday is the main day of the festival where people can watch live performances from artists on the bridge from 1-9 p.m.

The headliner is Ozomatli, a rock band from Los Angeles. On Saturday, there will also be a beer garden, a car show and food trucks.

People can partake in a local business crawl in the Arts District and Boyle Heights during the entire weekend.

The festival raises money for Los Angeles River Artists and Business Association and Arts District Community LA which are both community-driven organizations that aim to support the Arts District.

Guests can RSVP for Saturday’s events for free.