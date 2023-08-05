In the Community

Free festival celebrates arts, local businesses, and the 6th Street Bridge

Bridgefest LA will have live performances on Saturday from 1-9 p.m.

By Elysee Barakett

Getty Images

Bridgefest LA celebrates the birthday of Downtown LA’s iconic viaduct bridge and raises money for the Arts District and Boyle Heights.

Though the celebration takes place from Aug. 4-6, Saturday is the main day of the festival where people can watch live performances from artists on the bridge from 1-9 p.m. 

The headliner is Ozomatli, a rock band from Los Angeles. On Saturday, there will also be a beer garden, a car show and food trucks. 

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

People can partake in a local business crawl in the Arts District and Boyle Heights during the entire weekend. 

The festival raises money for Los Angeles River Artists and Business Association and Arts District Community LA which are both community-driven organizations that aim to support the Arts District. 
Guests can RSVP for Saturday’s events for free.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Hollywood Hills

LAFD knocks down brush fire in Hollywood Hills

California

Health officials warn of rise in Valley Fever infections across California

This article tagged under:

In the CommunityBusinessLos AngelesArt
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us