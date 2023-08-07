The adoptability factor

Over his two decades with the Arizona Humane Society, Fanzo has witnessed firsthand the interrelationship of nutrition, adoptability, and a healthy bond with a new family. “Many of these animals come in the door…and they have not been on a proper diet,” he explains, “so [when] setting them up for success and getting them into a home, food is a huge part of that.” Hill's Pet Nutrition, the company that provides Arizona Humane with pet food year-round, takes a science-led approach to the development of its products, with consideration for an animal's age, size and health status–all of which require a unique balance of nutrients to help support overall health and well-being.