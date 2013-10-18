Gallery: Barrington Plaza Apartment Complex Fire Published on October 18, 2013 at 12:34 pm Published on October 18, 2013 at 12:34 pm Plumes of black smoke erupted from the 11th floor of a high-rise at the Barrington Plaza apartment complex in West Los Angeles. 9 photos 1/9 Brian Norris Smoke billows from an 11th floor unit during a West LA high-rise apartment fire Friday Oct. 18, 2013. 2/9 RMG News Smoke billows from an 11th floor apartment in the Barrington Plaza apartment complex. 3/9 RMG News A building in the Barrington Plaza apartment complex burns after a fire broke out on the 11th floor. 4/9 NBC4 An ambulance rushes through an intersection responding to a fire in a West Los Angeles. 5/9 NBC4 A helicopter containing firefighters lands on the roof of the burning Barrington Plaza apartment. 6/9 NBC4 Emergency response vehicles clog Wilshire Boulevard during a fire at a West Los Angeles high-rise. 7/9 NBC4 The aftermath of the Barrington Plaza apartment fire. 8/9 RMG News Residents of the Barrington Plaza apartment complex wave to a fire department helicopter during a fire in their building. 9/9 Brian Norris Fire erupts from the 11th floor of the Barrington Plaza apartment complex. 0 More Photo Galleries Lakers, Fans Pay Touching Pre-Game Tribute to Kobe Bryant Click With Brick Art at the California Science Center New Britney Spears Experience Hits the Grove Area Photos: High-Rise Apartment Fire Injures 8 in West LA