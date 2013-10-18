Gallery: Barrington Plaza Apartment Complex Fire

Plumes of black smoke erupted from the 11th floor of a high-rise at the Barrington Plaza apartment complex in West Los Angeles.

9 photos
1/9
Brian Norris
Smoke billows from an 11th floor unit during a West LA high-rise apartment fire Friday Oct. 18, 2013.
2/9
RMG News
Smoke billows from an 11th floor apartment in the Barrington Plaza apartment complex.
3/9
RMG News
A building in the Barrington Plaza apartment complex burns after a fire broke out on the 11th floor.
4/9
NBC4
An ambulance rushes through an intersection responding to a fire in a West Los Angeles.
5/9
NBC4
A helicopter containing firefighters lands on the roof of the burning Barrington Plaza apartment.
6/9
NBC4
Emergency response vehicles clog Wilshire Boulevard during a fire at a West Los Angeles high-rise.
7/9
NBC4
The aftermath of the Barrington Plaza apartment fire.
8/9
RMG News
Residents of the Barrington Plaza apartment complex wave to a fire department helicopter during a fire in their building.
9/9
Brian Norris
Fire erupts from the 11th floor of the Barrington Plaza apartment complex.

More Photo Galleries

Lakers, Fans Pay Touching Pre-Game Tribute to Kobe Bryant
Lakers, Fans Pay Touching Pre-Game Tribute to Kobe Bryant
Click With Brick Art at the California Science Center
Click With Brick Art at the California Science Center
New Britney Spears Experience Hits the Grove Area
New Britney Spears Experience Hits the Grove Area
Photos: High-Rise Apartment Fire Injures 8 in West LA
Photos: High-Rise Apartment Fire Injures 8 in West LA
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community The Scene
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us