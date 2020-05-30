Protesters March on Downtown LA’s Streets and Freeways

Protesters marched on the streets and freeway in downtown Los Angeles in the days following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Protests in Los Angeles were mostly peaceful, but turned violent Friday night when buildings and vehicles were damaged and protesters clashed with officers in Pershing Square and other downtown LA locations.
Below are images from the unrest.
Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 29: Demonstrators gather on an overpass of the 110 Freeway while police officers gather below in response to the police killing of George Floyd on May 29, 2020 in Los Angeles.
Getty
Demonstrators face a row of police as they block a road leading to the 110 freeway to protest the death of George Floyd, in downtown Los Angeles.
Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 29: Demonstrators shut down the Freeway 110 North in downtown Los Angeles response to the police killing of George Floyd on May 29, 2020 in Los Angeles.
Getty
A demonstrator confronts police as he protests the death of George Floyd, in Los Angeles, California on May 29, 2020.
Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 29: Demonstrators lights fireworks while they shut down the Freeway 110 North in downtown Los Angeles response to the police killing of George Floyd on May 29, 2020 in Los Angeles.
Getty
A demonstrator holds up a sign outside City Hall as he protests the death of George Floyd, outside police headquarters in Los Angeles, California on May 29, 2020.
Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 29: Demonstrators shut down the northbound 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles in response to the police killing of George Floyd on May 29, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.