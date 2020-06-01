Photos: Powerful Messages of Peace and Unity at Protests in Southern California

By Jonathan Lloyd

Peaceful protesters with powerful messages took to the streets of Los Angeles, Long Beach, Santa Monica, Pasadena and other communities, demanding to have their voices heard in a display of unity that could still be seen through a haze of violence.

Several large gatherings across the region served as protests and marches over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died after he was pinned to the ground under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer. Below are some of the photos that offer a glimpse of the peace and unity that can sometimes be missed in the surrounding chaos.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – MAY 31: A protestor holds flowers as police block a street during a demonstration in Santa Monica.
LONG BEACH, CA – MAY 31: A couple stands face to face with police officers during a protest in downtown Long Beach on Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Photo by Brittany Murray/MediaNews Group/Long Beach Press-Telegram via Getty Images)
LONG BEACH, CA – MAY 31: After days of unrest throughout the country, protesters take to the streets of Long Beach as a woman watches in support from her balcony on Broadway, Sunday, May 31, 2020.
LONG BEACH, CA – MAY 31: After days of unrest throughout the country, protesters take to the streets of Long Beach on Sunday May 31, 2020.
PASADENA, CA – MAY 31: Protesters march along Fair Oaks Ave. in Old Town Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)
PASADENA, CA – MAY 31: Protestors light candles during a candlelight vigil in front of Pasadena City Hall Sunday, May 31, 2020.
PASADENA, CA – MAY 31: Protest and candlelight vigil in front of Pasadena City Hall.
PASADENA, CA – MAY 31: Protest and candlelight vigil in front of Pasadena City Hall.
PASADENA, CA – MAY 31: Protest and candlelight vigil in front of Pasadena City Hall.
PASADENA, CA – MAY 31: Protest and candlelight vigil in front of Pasadena City Hall after the death of George Floyd.
A woman a Statue of Liberty costume walks in downtown Long Beach on May 31, 2020 during a protest against the death of George Floyd.
SANTA MONICA, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES – 2020/05/31: A protester wearing a cowboy hat and a jean jacket stands in front of a line of policeman with his hands raised in the air, while protesters in unison chant, “Hands up, don’t shoot” during a protest against the killing of George Floyd.
Protestors march in downtown Santa Monica in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Marchers chant “peace and unity” as they move from Pan Pacific Park into the Fairfax District Saturday May 30, 2020.

