Suspect arrested in murder of man found dead after standoff at Glendale house

A 28-year-old La Crescenta man is arrested on suspicion of murder after a six-hour standoff in Glendale.

By Jonathan Lloyd and Macy Jenkins

A 28-year-old man who was barricaded in a Glendale house for more than six hours Wednesday was arrested in the killing of a 63-year-old man found dead inside the home after the standoff.

Vahan Keshishyan, of La Crescenta, was arrested on suspicion of murder following the standoff the 3300 block of Reta Street. Police responded to the area after an assault report.

Police received several calls about a man with weapon who had attacked another person, authorities said. Details about the weapon were not available from police, but neighbors said it appeared to be a machete.

The Glendale Police Department's Crisis Negotiation Team and SWAT Team were at the scene. Keshishyan surrendered to SWAT members after about six hours.

Officers then entered the house and found the body of Neva. Details about a cause of death were not immediately available.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to contact the Glendale Police Department at 818-548-4911.

