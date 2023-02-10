Gunman in Metro Train Station Shooting Crashes SUV Into Construction Site Pit

A gunman opened fire on a Metro train platform, injuring one person, before crashing a carjacked SUV at a nearby construction site Thursday night in Boyle Heights.

The chaotic chain of events unfolded at about 10 p.m. at the Metro Gold Line Pico/Aliso station on 1st Street near Utah Street. A man in his 20s was standing on the platform when the gunman approached and opened fire, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The shooter carjacked a woman in a SUV, City News Service reported. Details about the carjacking were not immediately available.

The Lexus SUV then crashed into a construction site about a half-mile away, police said. The SUV went through a fence and ended up partially in a pit.

The man abandoned the SUV, but was eventually taken into custody, City News Service reported.

The victim who was shot boarded a train and was later taken to a hospital. Details about the victim's condition were not immediately available.