Gunman sought following deadly shooting of security guard near Hyde Park dispensary

An investigation is underway in search for the gunman who killed a security guard Friday at a cannabis dispensary in Hyde Park.

The shooting was reported shortly after 6 p.m. in the 6600 block of Crenshaw Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. There, the security guard of a cannabis dispensary was gunned down for reasons still under investigation.

Police didn’t release the name of the deceased, but described him as a 27-year-old man. The gunman was described as a 25-year-old man who fled from the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.