Hyde Park

Gunman sought following deadly shooting of security guard near Hyde Park dispensary

By Karla Rendon

NBC Universal, Inc.

An investigation is underway in search for the gunman who killed a security guard Friday at a cannabis dispensary in Hyde Park.

The shooting was reported shortly after 6 p.m. in the 6600 block of Crenshaw Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. There, the security guard of a cannabis dispensary was gunned down for reasons still under investigation.

Police didn’t release the name of the deceased, but described him as a 27-year-old man. The gunman was described as a 25-year-old man who fled from the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

