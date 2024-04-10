Civil Rights

Happy Birthday, Dolores Huerta! Civil rights icon celebrates 94th birthday

The state of California and Los Angeles County claimed April 10 as Dolores Huerta Day.

By Alexandra Romero

Dolores Huerta

Dolores Huerta, a tireless advocate for social justice, celebrated her 94th birthday Wednesday.

In honor of her legacy, the acting Governor Eleni Kounalakis issued a proclamation declaring April 10 as Dolores Huerta Day.

"A powerhouse for social justice, Dolores Huerta's legacy reminds us that one person's dedication can ignite a movement, transforming the lives of countless others," said Kounalakis.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors also unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Hilda L. Solis to proclaim April 10 as Dolores Huerta Day."

Born into a family of activists, Huerta witnessed firsthand the struggles of farmworkers and the discrimination they faced according to the National Women’s History Museum.  

This early exposure and her own experiences of prejudice ignited a passion for equality that would define her life's work.

Huerta's legacy extends far beyond the grape fields where she rose to prominence alongside Cesar Chavez. As founder and president of the Dolores Huerta Foundation, to this day, she travels the nation advocating for equality and defending civil rights.

Through public speaking engagements with students and organizations, Huerta continues to illuminate issues of social justice and public policy.

“Dolores teaches these individuals that they have personal power,” said a spokesperson for the Dolores Huerta Foundation. “She emphasizes the importance of coupling that power with responsibility and cooperation to create lasting change.”

