Here's a look at the rain, snow totals this storm brought to SoCal

Another spring storm dumped measurable rain and mountain snow in Southern California as locals were met with yet another gloomy weekend.
The storm crept into SoCal Friday and lingered through Sunday evening. With it came widespread showers, thunderstorms, gusty conditions and wintry weather in high elevations. In addition to the wet weather, the storm also caused below-normal temperatures.
As the system continues to move east and out of the region, the National Weather Service has tracked the moisture it brought to the Southland. As of 8:30 p.m. Sunday, here are the precipitation totals across Southern California, according to the National Weather Service.
Los Angeles County
- Woodland Hills – 1.49 inches
- Claremont – 0.94 inches
- Calabasas – 0.93 inches
- Van Nuys – 0.82 inches
- Beverly Hills – 0.75 inches
- Long Beach – 0.67 inches
- Pasadena – 0.62 inches
- Burbank – 0.60 inches
- Downtown Los Angeles – 0.54 inches
- Hawthorne – 0.45 inches
- Santa Monica – 0.37 inches
- Culver City – 0.26 inches
Ventura County
- Oxnard Civic Center – 1 inch
- Ojai – 0.97 inches
- Thousand Oaks – 0.94 inches
- Ventura – 0.70 inches
- Simi Valley – 0.63 inches
- Camarillo – 0.50 inches
Snowfall
- Pine Mountain Club – 2 inches
- Cuddy Valley – 2 inches
- Mountain High – 1 to 2 inches
- Lockwood Valley – 1 inch
- Frazier Park – 1 inch