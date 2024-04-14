Here's a look at the rain, snow totals this storm brought to SoCal

Another spring storm dumped measurable rain and mountain snow in Southern California as locals were met with yet another gloomy weekend.

The storm crept into SoCal Friday and lingered through Sunday evening. With it came widespread showers, thunderstorms, gusty conditions and wintry weather in high elevations. In addition to the wet weather, the storm also caused below-normal temperatures.

As the system continues to move east and out of the region, the National Weather Service has tracked the moisture it brought to the Southland. As of 8:30 p.m. Sunday, here are the precipitation totals across Southern California, according to the National Weather Service.

Los Angeles County

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Woodland Hills – 1.49 inches

Woodland Hills – 1.49 inches

Claremont – 0.94 inches

Calabasas – 0.93 inches

Van Nuys – 0.82 inches

Beverly Hills – 0.75 inches

Long Beach – 0.67 inches

Pasadena – 0.62 inches

Burbank – 0.60 inches

Downtown Los Angeles – 0.54 inches

Hawthorne – 0.45 inches

Santa Monica – 0.37 inches

Culver City – 0.26 inches

Ventura County

Oxnard Civic Center – 1 inch

Ojai – 0.97 inches

Thousand Oaks – 0.94 inches

Ventura – 0.70 inches

Simi Valley – 0.63 inches

Camarillo – 0.50 inches

Snowfall