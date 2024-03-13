High wind warning in effect Thursday for multiple SoCal counties

A high wind warning is in effect Thursday for areas in the Inland Empire, Malibu Coast and Orange County.

The National Weather Service recommends people avoid being outside in forest areas and exercise caution while driving.

Orange County

The wind warning has been issued from midnight to 6 p.m. Thursday. Inland and Coastal Areas will see northeast winds of 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 70 mph.

The strongest winds will occur before sunrise Thursday and into the morning, likely making travel difficult for high-profile vehicles.

Inland Empire

The wind warning is expected from midnight to 6 p.m. Thursday. San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys will see northeast winds of 30 to 45 mph and gusts up to 80 mph.

Isolated gusts up to 90 mph are possible below the Cajon Pass.

Malibu Coast

The wind warning is slated to last from midnight to 4 p.m. Thursday.

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Calabasas and Agoura Hills, Southeastern Ventura County Valleys and Eastern San Gabriel Mountains will see northeast winds of 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph

Isolated gusts to 75 mph are possible in the San Gabriel Mountains and the western Santa Monica Mountains.

Winds will be the strongest in the mountain areas and there is some uncertainty on which other locations will see warning level winds.