Hiker From Irvine Vanishes in the Mountains Northeast of LA

The search for a missing hiker from Irvine continued Wednesday morning in the San Gabriel Mountains northeast of Los Angeles.

Sreenivas "Sree" Mokkapati, 52, disappeared Sunday morning while hiking with three other people on Mt. Baldy. The hikers left from the Village at Bear Flats to the Mt. Baldy Summit, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

The search for missing hiker Sreenivas “Sree” Mokkapati continues on Mt Baldy Summit in freezing temps. His son says he’s an experienced hiker who “knows how to survive”. Searchers, friends left notes on his SUV, parked where he left it Sun. morning near Bear Flats. @nbcla pic.twitter.com/NLs3pGi860 — Hetty Chang (@HettyNBCLA) December 10, 2019

At some point Mokkapati became separated from the group. Sheriff's search and rescue teams began a coordinated search, with air support, that continued Sunday night and Monday. Volunteer search and rescue teams are also deployed on the mountain.

Mokkapati was last seen wearing a gray "puffy" jacket and gray pants. His son told NBC4 that he is an experienced hiker.

His sport utility vehicle was left where he parked it sunday morning near Bear Flats.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts was urged to contact the Fontana Sheriff's Station at 909-453-5392, or 909-677-9436.