Mt. Baldy

Hiker From Irvine Vanishes in the Mountains Northeast of LA

Sreenivas "Sree" Mokkapati, 52, disappeared while hiking with three other people on Mt. Baldy

By Hetty Chang and Jonathan Lloyd

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The search for a missing hiker from Irvine continued Wednesday morning in the San Gabriel Mountains northeast of Los Angeles.

Sreenivas "Sree" Mokkapati, 52, disappeared Sunday morning while hiking with three other people on Mt. Baldy. The hikers left from the Village at Bear Flats to the Mt. Baldy Summit, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

At some point Mokkapati became separated from the group. Sheriff's search and rescue teams began a coordinated search, with air support, that continued Sunday night and Monday. Volunteer search and rescue teams are also deployed on the mountain.

Mokkapati was last seen wearing a gray "puffy" jacket and gray pants. His son told NBC4 that he is an experienced hiker.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

LAX 5 hours ago

Man May Have Jumped to His Death inside LAX Terminal

LAX 5 hours ago

Officials Investigate Latest Death at LAX

His sport utility vehicle was left where he parked it sunday morning near Bear Flats.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts was urged to contact the Fontana Sheriff's Station at 909-453-5392, or 909-677-9436.

This article tagged under:

Mt. Baldy
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us