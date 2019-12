Streets of Shame: Images of the Homelessness Crisis in Southern California

27 photos 1/27 Khallid Shabazz Image taken on Vermont Avenue in South LA December 2018. 2/27 Khallid Shabazz Scenes from the alley at 12th Street and Central in downtown LA August 2019. 3/27 Khallid Shabazz Scenes from the alley at 12th Street and Central in downtown LA August 2019. 4/27 Khallid Shabazz Scenes from the alley at 12th Street and Central in downtown LA August 2019. 5/27 Khallid Shabazz Scenes from the alley at 12th Street and Central in downtown LA August 2019. 6/27 Khallid Shabazz Scenes from the alley at 12th Street and Central in downtown LA August 2019. 7/27 Khallid Shabazz Image taken on Vermont Avenue in South LA December 2018. 8/27 Khallid Shabazz A member of the Crisis Response Team for Los Angeles said the homelessness crisis is scaring the hell out of her. Outside her "expensive "apartment on Riverside Drive in Valley Village, she said she sees nightly bonfires the growing homeless population are lighting to keep warm. She said she sees rats, fires, and drug use. 9/27 Khallid Shabazz Near Vine and Fountain in Hollywood in December 2018. 10/27 Khallid Shabazz Near Vine and Fountain in Hollywood in December 2018. 11/27 Khallid Shabazz Near Vine and Fountain in Hollywood in December 2018. 12/27 Khallid Shabazz Near Vine and Fountain in Hollywood in December 2018. 13/27 Khallid Shabazz Near Vine and Fountain in Hollywood in December 2018. 14/27 Khallid Shabazz Maria Diaz, a homeless woman who lives on 54th and Grand in the South Park region of LA, showed NBC4 her tent. 15/27 Khallid Shabazz Images captured near W 54th St & S Grand Ave. 16/27 Khallid Shabazz Images captured near W 54th St & S Grand Ave. 17/27 Khallid Shabazz Images captured near W 54th St & S Grand Ave. 18/27 Khallid Shabazz Images captured near W 54th St & S Grand Ave. 19/27 Khallid Shabazz An image of the homelessness crisis in Southern California in December 2018. 20/27 Khallid Shabazz An image of the homelessness crisis in Southern California in December 2018. 21/27 Khallid Shabazz An image of the homelessness crisis in Southern California in December 2018. 22/27 Khallid Shabazz An image of the homelessness crisis in Southern California in December 2018. 23/27 Khallid Shabazz An image of the homelessness crisis in Southern California in December 2018. 24/27 Khallid Shabazz Image taken on Vermont Avenue in South LA December 2018. 25/27 Khallid Shabazz Trash and other items left behind amid Southern California's homelessness crisis at 3600 W. Rodeo Pl., one block west of Crenshaw. 26/27 Khallid Shabazz Trash and other items left behind amid Southern California's homelessness crisis at 3600 W. Rodeo Pl., one block west of Crenshaw. 27/27 Khallid Shabazz Trash and other items left behind amid Southern California's homelessness crisis at 3600 W. Rodeo Pl., one block west of Crenshaw.

