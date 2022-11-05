Hundreds of Vote Centers to Open Saturday Across LA County

Hundreds of vote centers will open Saturday across Los Angeles County, giving residents ample time to cast their ballots ahead of Tuesday's election.

The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk's Office opened 118 vote centers last weekend, but on Saturday, a total of 640 centers will be available across the county.

The centers will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Monday. On election day Tuesday, the centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Residents can visit any vote center throughout the county through Election Day, regardless of their place of residence. Residents can locate the nearest vote center by searching online at locator.lavote.gov.

Vote-by-mail ballots were sent to every registered voter in the county -- roughly 5.6 million people. Residents can still drop those ballots in the mail, or place them inside drop boxes around the county. The ballots can also be turned in at any vote center.