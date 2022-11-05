LA County

Hundreds of Vote Centers to Open Saturday Across LA County

Voting centers across LA County open Saturday to give voters ample time to submit their ballots ahead of the Nov. 8 election day.

By City News Service

vote sign voting
NBC 5 News

Hundreds of vote centers will open Saturday across Los Angeles County, giving residents ample time to cast their ballots ahead of Tuesday's election.

The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk's Office opened 118 vote centers last weekend, but on Saturday, a total of 640 centers will be available across the county.

news Nov 1

A State-By-State Guide to Where You're Guaranteed Paid Time Off for Voting—and Where You Aren't

decision 2022 Nov 1

Who Will Be LA's Next Mayor? We May Not Know the Winner for Days, Weeks

decision 2022 Nov 1

Voting Do's and Don'ts: How to Make Sure Your Vote Counts

The centers will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Monday. On election day Tuesday, the centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Residents can visit any vote center throughout the county through Election Day, regardless of their place of residence. Residents can locate the nearest vote center by searching online at locator.lavote.gov.

Vote-by-mail ballots were sent to every registered voter in the county -- roughly 5.6 million people. Residents can still drop those ballots in the mail, or place them inside drop boxes around the county. The ballots can also be turned in at any vote center.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

LA CountyLos AngelesVotingelectionVote
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us