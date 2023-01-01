Images: See 2023 Rose Parade Floats Up Close

Before they roll down Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena, the floats in the Rose Parade take hours to complete with natural materials and attention to detail.

Floral-decorated floats have been part of the Rose Parade since the inaugural event in 1890. Each has a theme told in a visual story brought to life by the builders who take the creations from a concept to a finished product designed to dazzle the crowd and TV audience.

This year's Rose Parade begins at 8 p.m. Monday.

See some of the original renderings for the 2023 floats here. Scroll down to see some of the floats as they were constructed.