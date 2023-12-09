Injured puppy abandoned at Pomona animal shelter

Animal welfare investigators are seeking the public’s help in identifying the person who abandoned an injured puppy at a Pomona animal shelter.

The Inland Valley Humane Society (IVHS) said its staff found the puppy on its premises the morning after it was dumped overnight. Surveillance footage from the animal shelter showed a person carrying the pooch and then leaving it on the property, ditching the dog after hours.

Medical personnel from the shelter examined the pup and found swelling and injuries on its body that prevented him from being able to walk. The puppy, who was named “Tiny Tim” by shelter staff, is currently being treated at the animal shelter.

IVHS said it’s investigating possible acts of cruelty in the case.

Anyone with information on the puppy is asked to contact the shelter’s investigative team at 909-623-9777 x677. It can also be contacted via email at investigator@ivhsspca.org.