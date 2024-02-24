Investigation continues into fatal attack of a man pepper sprayed on Metro bus in Koreatown

Authorities continued their investigation into a fatal attack on a 63-year-old man who was pepper-sprayed during a verbal altercation on a Metro bus in Koreatown.

The attacker is still outstanding, and was described as a man in his 30s who wore black attire and rainbow-colored shoes, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers were called to the intersection of Western Avenue and Olympic Boulevard at around 10:49 p.m. Thursday regarding an assault with a deadly weapon call, an LAPD spokesman told City News Service.

When the officers arrived, they learned that two men had been involved in an argument and at some point the suspect began pepper spraying the victim and then ran off the bus, police said.

Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department were called to the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

Anyone with information about the altercation was urged to call the LAPD's West Bureau Homicide at 213-382-9470 or 877-527-3247. Tipsters may also contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or www.lacrimestoppers.org.