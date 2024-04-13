Metro

Investigation underway following stabbing on Metro bus

By Staff Reports

An investigation is underway after a stabbing occurred on a Metro bus early Saturday.

The incident occurred just before 2 a.m. at Sunset Boulevard and Benton Way. 

According to police, a man in his 50s was taken to the hospital. Witnesses at the scene said they saw another man being taken into custody. 

Additional details on the condition of the victim were not yet released. No further details were immediately available. 

