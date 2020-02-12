It’s Not Too Late to Share Your Love Story With NBCLA

Valentine's Day is just around the corner and we want to hear your love story!

Tag us (use @NBCLA or #NBCLA) in a photo of you and your partner and tell us how you met. Be sure to include your names and how long you two have been together.

You can also email us and share how you were struck by Cupid at isee@nbcla.com. And be sure to watch Today in LA from 4 to 7 a.m., where we'll be featuring some of your love stories.

Here are some of the love stories we have received so far: