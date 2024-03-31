Karen Bass announces two more Inside Safe operations

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced two new Inside Safe operations this weekend as part of the city's continuing efforts to tackle large homeless encampments.

On Sunday, Bass' office said more than 20 Angelenos were brought inside from an encampment in the Shadow Hills area of the San Fernando Valley.

The individuals were provided supportive services from LA Family Housing, Healthcare In Action, the Los Angeles Homeless Service Authority and the county Department of Mental Health.

Officials said the encampment has been in existence for four years and included individuals living in tents and industrial metal tubes near the Big Tujunga Creek under Interstate 210.

“We have worked urgently to bring thousands more Angelenos inside over the past year than the year before,” Bass said in a statement. “We have changed the way we address this crisis. Today's Inside Safe operation under Interstate 210 in the San Fernando Valley continues our work to connect participants with housing and supportive services.”

Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez, whose Seventh District includes the encampment, said addressing homelessness ``requires cooperation and coordination across all levels of government. Through our combined efforts in Shadow Hills, we've addressed environmental concerns in this sensitive habitat, mitigated fire risk and provided an interim housing solution.''

On Saturday, Bass announced an Inside Safe operation in East Hollywood on Alexandria Avenue and Fountain Avenue near Bright Childhood Daycare with Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez.

More than 20 Angelenos were brought inside and offered supportive services during that operation.

“This was our sixth successful Inside Safe operation in our district, showing yet again that when we invest in housing and mental health/addiction treatment, we can bring people off the street and into housing,” Soto-Martinez said.