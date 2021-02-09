Knott's ‘Taste of Boysenberry' Will Offer Spring's Sweet Eats

Would you deem a certain celebrated berry, one that's very much associated with Buena Park, to be more tart or on the sweeter side?

For many boysen buffs, the answer is very much of the "bothier" variety. But whether you lean "bothier" or not, chances are favorable that you're fond of the most famous of Knott's Berry Farm foodstuffs, if you happen to be a fruit fan.

It's a foodstuff that gets the spotlight each spring, and it will again, starting on March 5, when the "Taste of Boysensberry Festival" adds flavor to the historic theme park.

Over 80 different foods and drinks, all themed to the boysenberry's purple-y pleasures, will be available on select dates through May 2, 2021.

Capacity will be limited at the outdoor event, face coverings are required, and important to know? Rides remain temporarily closed.

For more on the dishes you can expect, see below. Tickets, dates, and all of the information you'll need? It's on the Knott's Berry Farm site.