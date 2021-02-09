Knott's ‘Taste of Boysenberry' Will Offer Spring's Sweet Eats

By Alysia Gray Painter

Would you deem a certain celebrated berry, one that's very much associated with Buena Park, to be more tart or on the sweeter side?

For many boysen buffs, the answer is very much of the "bothier" variety. But whether you lean "bothier" or not, chances are favorable that you're fond of the most famous of Knott's Berry Farm foodstuffs, if you happen to be a fruit fan.

It's a foodstuff that gets the spotlight each spring, and it will again, starting on March 5, when the "Taste of Boysensberry Festival" adds flavor to the historic theme park.

Over 80 different foods and drinks, all themed to the boysenberry's purple-y pleasures, will be available on select dates through May 2, 2021.

Capacity will be limited at the outdoor event, face coverings are required, and important to know? Rides remain temporarily closed.

For more on the dishes you can expect, see below. Tickets, dates, and all of the information you'll need? It's on the Knott's Berry Farm site.

15 photos
1/15
Knott's Berry Farm
Fun Buns, with their picture-perfect purpleness, will pop up at the event. (photo: Knotts Berry Farm)
2/15
BBQ Boysenberry Glaze Chicken(photo: Knotts Berry Farm)
3/15
Even the beer and wine boasts boysenberry kick (photo: Knotts Berry Farm)
4/15
Beer Cheese Soup is a tum-warming classic, but the boysenberry addition adds fresh zing. (photo: Knotts Berry Farm)
5/15
Boysenberry Bread Pudding is a colorful carb-y confection. (photo: Knotts Berry Farm)
6/15
Shrimp and grits, with a Cajun kick, also boasts a boysenberry element. (photo: Knotts Berry Farm)
7/15
Hello, Boysenberry Cookiewich (photo: Knotts Berry Farm)
8/15
Boysenberry Elote is a corn-tastic choice. (photo: Knotts Berry Farm)
9/15
The elegant Boysenberry Macaron (photo: Knotts Berry Farm)
10/15
Boysenberry Key Lime Tarts (photo: Knotts Berry Farm)
11/15
Boysenberry Smoothie (photo: Knotts Berry Farm)
12/15
Boysenberry Mimosas and Sangria (photo: Knotts Berry Farm)
13/15
Boysenberry Shrimp Ceviche with Tortilla Chips (photo: Knotts Berry Farm)
14/15
Hint of Lemon Churro Bites (with dippable boysenberry sauce) (photo: Knotts Berry Farm)
15/15
Tamales with Boysenberry Raja Sauce (photo: Knotts Berry Farm)

This article tagged under:

Buena Park

