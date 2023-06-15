L.A. LIVE's concert venue to be renamed Peacock Theater

Beginning on July 11, downtown LA’s Microsoft Theater will be renamed Peacock Theater and Xbox Plaza will be called Peacock Plaza, as part of a multi-year agreement between AEG and Peacock.

Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service released in July 2020, will get the exclusive streaming rights at L.A. LIVE through the partnership.

The agreement comes at a strategic time for both partners, with major sports events coming to LA, such as the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Summer Olympics. Peacock will have exclusive streaming rights and L.A. LIVE will host these events.

Chief Operating Officer of AEG Global Partnerships Nick Baker said that “The content within the Peacock platform is ideal for our audiences, and the synergies between both organizations around our variety of events is limitless.”

AEG is one of the top sports and live entertainment companies that supports more than 160 million guests annually.

The soon-to-be Peacock Theater is a 7,100-seat live theater that has hosted concerts for famous artists, including Ed Sheeran, the Eagles, Cat Stevens and Nicki Minaj.

The theater has also seen the American Music Awards, Primetime Emmy Awards, Sesame Street Live, American Idol Finales and many other events and shows.

“Like Peacock, L.A. LIVE is at the epicenter of premium original entertainment, exhilarating sports, one-of-a-kind experiences and extreme fandom,” said Peacock President Kelly Campbell.

“Through Peacock Theater and Peacock Place, we’ll have the opportunity to bring all the elements of our brand to life with the millions of fans who visit L.A. LIVE each year, while partnering with the incredible team at AEG to further cement Peacock as the ultimate destination for audiences,” she said.

The Xbox Plaza is a 40,000-square-foot open-air plaza with restaurants and bars. It serves as an outdoor event space that has welcomed red-carpet events and movie premieres.

The agreement includes greater brand presence at L.A. LIVE, a branded content studio, customized fan activations and brand integrations.

Peacock’s brand image will extend to L.A. LIVE’s iconic LED marquee on the corner of Figueroa and Olympic Boulevards.

The larger of their two video boards will measure more than 29 feet high and 56 feet wide and the second will stand at more than 29 feet high and 88 feet wide.

“We are incredibly excited for this groundbreaking partnership with Peacock and AEG,” said Lee Zeidman, President, Crypto.com Arena, Peacock Theater and L.A. LIVE.

“We are looking forward to the opportunity to collaborate with Peacock to create new content and programming to complement our existing roster of amazing concerts, awards shows and special events we are known for at all of our iconic L.A. LIVE venues,” Zeidman added.