Here's What Happened at a Tumultuous LA City Council Meeting

An emotional and sometimes boisterous Los Angeles City Council meeting Tuesday was punctuated by protests, calls for members to resign and more fallout from a recorded conversation involving three members that included racists remarks about a colleague's young child.

Calls for Nury Martinez, Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo have mounted since the October 2021 conversation that also involved a top county labor official. The conversation was about redistricting, but included several attacks on Councilmember Mike Bonin, racist slurs about his 2-year-old adopted Black son, and discussions over how to redraw district boundaries in their favor.

Protesters inside council chambers chanted, shouted and demanded the resignations of the three embattled councilmembers, delaying the start of the meeting, but fell silent when Bonin asked to speak.

Martinez, who stepped down Monday as council president, announced a leave of absence Tuesday. De León and Cedillo were initially at the meeting, but later left after a discussion with other members.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Here's what happened at Tuesday's meeting.

Mike Bonin's tearful remarks during raucous meeting

Bonin spoke Tuesday not as a Los Angeles public official, but as a father.

The 11th District representative fought back tears as he asked shouting and chanting protesters inside the City Council Chamber for quiet so he could address the remarks made by his colleagues, all of whom issued apologies Sunday.

"I am still trying to wrap my head around this," Bonin said. "My husband and I are both raw and angry and heartbroken and sick for our family and for Los Angeles. As an Angeleno, I am reeling from the revelations of what these people said. Trusted servants who voice hate. These people stabbed us, and shot us and cut the spirit of Los Angles. It gave a beatdown to the heart and soul of the city."

Click here to watch his full remarks.

Councilmember Mike Bonin spoke at the first LA City Council meeting since a recording of colleagues attacking him and making racist comments about his son was made public.

Motion calls for councilmembers' resignations

Nearly half of the council backed a calling for Martinez, de León and Cedillo to step down.

The motion was signed by Bonin, Marqueece Harris-Dawson, Nithya Raman, Bob Blumenfield, Paul Koretz, Heather Hutt and Mitch O'Farrell. It states that the comments made in the recording "exposed layers of contempt for the people of Los Angeles and a cynical, ugly desire to divide the city rather than unite and serve it."

The motion also described the conversation as "vile, abhorrent, disgraceful and demonstrates a culture of corruption in our Council Chambers. It is unbefitting of any public office."

Motion introduced to censure councilmembers

In a separate motion, seven council members also called for their colleagues to be censured.

According to the city charter, council members can be censured with a two-thirds vote if they conduct actions that "constitute a gross failure to meet such high standards, even if the action does not constitute a ground for removal from office under the Charter."

Council members Bonin, O'Farrell, Raman. Koretz, Paul Krekorian and Curren Price signed onto one censure motion, while Councilman Bob Blumenfield introduced a separate motion also calling for the three members to be censured. With full attendance, the council would need 10 members to vote to censure Martinez, de León and Cedillo.

Council considers removing three councilmembers from committees

Separate motions called for removing Martinez, de León and Cedillo of their leadership positions on council committees. The changes would be made at the earliest opportunity.

Martinez chairs both the Ad Hoc Committee on COVID-19 Recovery and Neighborhood Investment and the Rules, Election, and Intergovernmental Relations committee; De León chairs the Homelessness and Poverty Committee; and Cedillo chairs the Housing Committee.

Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson filed the motions regarding Cedillo and de León. Councilwoman Nithya Raman sought Martinez's removal.

The motions state that the City Council and the public have "lost faith" in the respective council members' ability to lead committees.