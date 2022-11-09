Don't Go Swimming Today: Rainwater Filled With Bacteria Might Make You Sick at LA Beaches

Los Angeles County health officials Wednesday issued their standard warning for people to avoid swimming in the ocean due to the possibility of contaminated stormwater runoff carried to the coast following Tuesday's rain storm.



The Department of Public Health issued a beach water use advisory that will be in effect until noon Saturday, urging people to avoid swimming, surfing or playing in ocean water, particularly near discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers.

Health officials stressed that stormwater runoff can be contaminated with bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash and other health hazards.

Beaches affected ranged from Santa Monica down to Long Beach.

One of the possible illnesses one can catch from swimming in bacteria-filled water following rainfall includes gastroenteritis, which is caused by sewage that flows into beach water.

According to the EPA, some of the symptoms from bacteria-laden beach water includes: nausea, vomiting, stomachache, diarrhea, headache or fever. Those affected can also develop ear, eye, nose and throat infections, or skin rashes.