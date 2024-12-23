Carson

LA County Fire Department responds to report of train derailed in Carson

No injuries have been reported. 

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports of a derailed train in Carson Monday afternoon. 

Union Pacific said four locomotives and five rail cars derailed near Carson Street and Alameda Street around 1 p.m.

NewsChopper4 was over the scene where multiple cars were seen derailed from the tracks. 

"There were no injuries or releases of contents reported," said Mike Jaixon, Union Pacific senior communications manager.

The cause is under investigation.

