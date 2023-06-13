Ladera Ranch woman dies in attempt to save teen at Three Sisters Falls

A 48-year-old woman from the Orange County community of Ladera Ranch died after falling over a waterfall at Three Sisters Falls in Cleveland National Forest.

Sarah Crocker was attempting to save a teen who was hiking alongside her from falling off the ledge of one of the falls, according to the sheriff's department. Despite Crocker’s efforts both would unfortunately fall over the edge and suffer serious injuries.

Witnesses attempted to provide aid to the victims before authorities arrived at the scene in the forest northeast of San Diego.

Deputies from the Sheriff's Rural Command responded to the call just before 10 a.m. on June 8. When officials arrived, Crocker was pronounced dead on the scene.

The teenager was airlifted to a hospital where she was treated for severe injuries that were non-life threatening.

The family of Crocker which includes her husband and two children say she was an active member in the community who loved all things outdoors.