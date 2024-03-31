No injuries reported in police shooting near Mariachi Plaza in Boyle Heights

Shots were fired late Sunday in Boyle Heights after officers confronted an armed man on a street near Mariachi Plaza in Boyle Heights.

The shooting was reported at 10:18 p.m. near Boyle Avenue and 1st Street. NewsChopper4 captured video of several police cruisers responding to the scene.

Officers stopped at the location and got out of their cruiser to investigate a car with its doors open on the street. They encountered a man armed with a handgun.

Shots were fired, but no one was struck by gunfire. It was not immediately clear whether there was an exchange of gunfire.

The man ran from the scene, but was later taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.