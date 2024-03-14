The most contentious primary race in Los Angeles may have the biggest surprise after all.

Ysabel J. Jurado, a first-time candidate and a tenant attorney, is leading the contest for Los Angeles City Council District 14, jumping ahead of the embattled incumbent, Kevin de León as the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk nears the ballot-counting process.

“We did a lot of hard work, talking to voters early on, having those conversations and really listening to folks,” said Jurado, a Highland Park native.

The dark horse candidate, backed by the Democratic Socialists of America, is the latest candidate who could move the LA City Council further to the left. Jurado is opposed to Mayor Karen Bass’ plan to increase the LAPD budget. The progressive candidate also hopes to repeal the ban against homeless encampments in front of schools and daycare centers.

“We sweep them away from one school, they go up to another school. Then we are investing in a solution that doesn’t resolve the problem,” Jurado said.

Despite the likelihood of losing the primary to the little known candidate, de León hopes his records would speak for themselves.

“I don’t believe in the theories of progressivism,” de León said. “I actually produce it with real results … We've actually reduced our homeless numbers."

De León believes working class voters of Council District 14, which includes Boyle Heights, Highland Park and downtown LA, appreciate hard work.

“I have housed more homeless [people] than the entire city of LA,” de León said.

De Leon, an experienced political figure and the former leader of the California State Senate, survived a devastating political scandal involving the 2022 racist recording.

But Jurado said constituents want to move on.

“Voters are looking for something new. They want a new face and to start a new chapter in District 14."