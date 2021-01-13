List: SoCal ‘Super' Coronavirus Vaccination Sites

Vaccination sites are opening up after COVID-19 vaccines arrived in California in December. Los Angeles and Orange counties have announced details about several sites -- dubbed "super PODS," an acronym for Point of Distribution -- that have opened up.

Check back here as we learn of more sites opening.

Disneyland

This will be one of five regional mega-sites throughout Orange County. You need an appointment before receiving the vaccination.

If you live in Orange County and are 65 years or older, you can register for the vaccine here. Due to high demand and vaccine availability, appointments are released periodically. Check the registration page regularly to see if more appointments open up.

All residents are encouraged to register to be notified when vaccine appointments are available in Orange County. To register, fill out the online form.

For more information contact the OC Health Care Agency at (714) 834-2000 or email ETeam@ochca.com.

Dodger Stadium

The city of Los Angeles planned to convert its huge COVID-19 testing site at Dodger Stadium into a vaccination center to handle 12,000 inoculations daily.

The site is expected to open Friday. Officials say the site will be able to vaccinate up to 12,000 people a day when it's up and running.

For more information about vaccine eligibility, LA residents can visit VaccinateLACounty.com.

The COVID-19 vaccine will be free for everyone and will be offered to different groups in phases. It is likely to be available to the general public in Spring/Summer 2021. Please talk to your doctor or sign up for email updates to find out when vaccine will be available to you.

Long Beach Convention Center

The Long Beach Convention Center will become a coronavirus vaccine distribution site, the first of several that will become available throughout the city in the coming weeks and months.

Long Beach health officials say that before making an appointment through city vaccine clinics, people should contact their healthcare providers.

For city clinic appointments, email COVID19Vaccine@longbeach.gov or call 562.570.INFO (4636), option 6.