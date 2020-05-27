Live: Protesters Shut Down LA Freeway Over George Floyd’s Death

A group of protesters halted traffic on the 101 Freeway near Union Station, protesting use of force, as a group in downtown Los Angeles did earlier over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

LAPD was watching the rally closely, as cars attempted to move through peacefully.

Black Lives Matter protesters took to the freeway near the Alameda exit after the videotaped in-custody death of George Floyd, who died after an officer kneeled on his neck over a forged check claim. Floyd was heard on the video saying, "Please, I can't breathe."

One person participating in the protest appeared to have been injured. An ambulance arrived and the protester was to be taken for care.

At one point in the protest, an officer cruiser was attempting to move through the crowd. The cruiser moved slowly, before accelerating with what looked like several people on the hood.

By 6:25 p.m., protesters began moving off the freeway and dispersing.

