Los Angeles Zoo mourns loss of 53-year-old Asian elephant Shaunzi

The Los Angeles Zoo is grieving the death of 53-year-old Asian elephant Shaunzi.

Zoo staff observed that Shaunzi was unable to stand up in her exhibit at around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, according to a statement from the LA Zoo. Zoo veterinarians worked throughout the night to get her back on her feet, but found no success. Shaunzi was sedated and euthanized early Wednesday morning.

Shaunzi is said to have been accompanied by the zoo’s other female elephant, Tina, in the Thai Yard section of the Elephants of Asia.

“The Los Angeles Zoo staff is devastated by this loss. The care and wellbeing of the elephants and all of the animals at the Zoo is always a top priority,” the statement reads. “The responsibility of keeping animals is a privilege and the Zoo is committed to providing the highest standard of care to ensure the animals’ health and their ability to thrive.”

According to the LA Zoo, Shaunzi was born in Thailand and spent some time in a circus environment before residing at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo for over 30 years. Shaunzi arrived at the Zoo in 2017 to join elephants Tina, Billy and Jewel — the last of which died in January 2023 at the age of 61.

The LA Zoo described Shaunzi as “an ambassador for her species” who “helped Angelenos learn about her wild counterparts and the challenges they face in their native range.”

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) recognizes Asian elephants as endangered with an estimation of 40,000 remain in the wild.