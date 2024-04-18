Southern California women who do not have health insurance or have limited medical coverage can receive mammograms at a lower cost at a Pomona hospital.

Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center announced eligible women over the age of 40 can receive the cancer screening service for $50 without a physician’s order or proof of insurance in the month of April.

“We’re removing monetary barriers for women whose copay is too high,” Dr. Sri Gorty of Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center said.

To be eligible for the $50 mammograms, patients should not have breast implants with no history of breast cancer in the last five years and no recent breast problems. Women who have received mammograms within a one-year period may not be eligible.

“Doing mammograms does decrease the stage that people are diagnosed and improves overall survival,” said Dr. Gorty, who also explained annual screening mammograms are critical to early detection and diagnosis, which can lead to more treatment options and successful health outcomes.

For women who may not have insurance or have limited coverage, it may cost $200 to $300 to pay out of pocket for annual mammograms.

Dr. Gorty also explained a number of factors, including financial struggles, lack of transportation, often prevent women from receiving annual breast cancer screening.

He said some women who are on Food Stamps or have mental health struggles may also likely skip the life-saving service.

Interested women are encouraged to call the hospital to schedule an appointment at (909) 469-9395.