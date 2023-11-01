Man armed with a machete is shot and killed by police outside Calabasas restaurant

A man armed with a machete who entered the parking lot of a popular restaurant in Calabasas Wednesday night was shot and killed by police, the LAPD said.

Police said officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call at the 23300 block of San Luis Avenue shortly after 7:30 p.m. Upon arrival at Sagebrush Cantina, officers saw a man with a knife running toward the restaurant with customers inside.

According to the LAPD, the suspect, who was holding a knife in one hand and a glass bottle in the other, entered the parking lot area of the restaurant when officers deployed a Taser. Still armed, the man continued to the patio area of the restaurant and pointed at officers.

Officers shot the man.

Aerial footage from NewsChopper4 showed a weapon that appeared to be a machete on the ground of a parking lot. Crime scene tape bordered a neighboring McDonald’s restaurant as officers shut down the immediate area where the initial report of an attack was called in to police. .

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

No other injuries were reported.