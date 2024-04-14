malibu

Malibu Canyon Road shut down following rockslide

It is expected to reopen Monday at around 3 p.m. 

By Staff Reports

LASD Lost Hills Station

Malibu Canyon Road is shut down in both directions following a rockslide Sunday morning, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Lost Hills Station. 

The road is closed from Piuma Road to Pacific Coast Highway. Photos of the scene showed large rocks and debris covering the road. 

No further details were immediately available.

