Hit-and-run driver sought in multi-car crash on PCH in Malibu

A driver suspected of being involved in a high-speed crash with three other vehicles in Malibu Thursday night fled the scene.

The crash was reported around 6:40 p.m. on Pacific Coast Highway near Big Rock Drive when a vehicle slammed into the others at a high rate of speed. Video from the scene showed the engine block from one of the vehicles was thrown out of the car and found on the opposite side of the roadway.

Authorities said the driver who allegedly caused the crash ran toward the nearby hillside.

Deputies from the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station began combing the hillside for the driver and search and rescue teams were called in to assist with the search.

The crash backed up traffic on Pacific Coast Highway for until around 9:30 p.m. No injuries were reported, authorities said.

Authorities believe the missing driver could be injured, given the severely damaged vehicles