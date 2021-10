Mammoth Mountain has its first big snowfall of the season.

The major storm has put Mammoth in near white-out conditions all day, the resort said Friday.

"Opening Day at Mammoth Mountain is scheduled for Nov. 13 (but could come sooner if cold temps and snowy conditions persist)," the resort said.

About six feet of snow fell Oct. 8.

Here are some images of the snowy conditions at Mammoth.