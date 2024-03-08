Man arrested for possible road rage shooting on 60 Freeway in Industry

Authorities have arrested a man who is suspected of firing his weapon at another driver during an altercation on the 60 Freeway in the City of Industry.

The California Highway Patrol said officers arrested 51-year-old Michael Vickers Thursday afternoon for attempted murder from his residence in Moreno Valley.

Investigators said they were able to use their resources to find a picture of Vickers, and the shooting victim was able to identify him in a photographic line-up.

The altercation first happened on the westbound 60 Freeway near Azusa Avenue at around 6:10 a.m. Thursday when Vickers driving a black ford F-250 truck became involved in a collision with a gray Honda. When Vickers fled the scene, the driver of the Honda followed and stopped him. When he exited the car to confront Vickers, the gunman responded by firing his weapon.

The victim was taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds.