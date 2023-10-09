Man killed during liquor store theft in West Covina

A man was killed when he was shot, apparently while trying to prevent a theft at Big Bob's Liquors and Market in West Covina, authorities said Monday.

The shooting occurred at 8:45 p.m. Sunday at the store at 1413 W. Puente Ave., West Covina police Sgt. C. Tedesco told City News Service.

Detectives were working to confirm whether the victim was a clerk or a customer, Tedesco said.

Paramedics took him to a hospital where he died, the sergeant said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The two male suspects drove away from the scene in a white SUV, he said.