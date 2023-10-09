West Covina

Man killed during liquor store theft in West Covina

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was killed when he was shot, apparently while trying to prevent a theft at Big Bob's Liquors and Market in West Covina, authorities said Monday.

The shooting occurred at 8:45 p.m. Sunday at the store at 1413 W. Puente Ave., West Covina police Sgt. C. Tedesco told City News Service.   

Detectives were working to confirm whether the victim was a clerk or a customer, Tedesco said.

Paramedics took him to a hospital where he died, the sergeant said.

The two male suspects drove away from the scene in a white SUV, he said.

