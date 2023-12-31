Man leads pursuit in San Gabriel in stolen ambulance

Five people were injured Sunday when a man instigated a pursuit after stealing an ambulance in San Gabriel, according to police.

The San Gabriel Fire Department responded to a call before 3:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Sunset Avenue. There, a man got into the driver’s seat of the ambulance and took off.

Police officers located the stolen ambulance and began to chase the vehicle. The driver crashed into several vehicles while trying to get away from officers and the pursuit ultimately came to an end in the 2800 block of Canterbury Road in San Marino.

Because the suspect driver crashed into other motorists, five people were injured. Three of those individuals were taken to a nearby hospital and two others were treated for their wounds at the scene. The San Gabriel Police Department described all the injuries as minor.

Authorities did not release the name of the man who initiated the chase. Police did describe him, however, as a man in his 40s with an “extensive criminal history.” He was taken into custody on charges that include felony evading and grand theft auto.