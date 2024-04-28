Man's body found after firefighters extinguish blaze at South LA home

A man was found dead in a South Los Angeles home on Sunday after firefighters extinguished a blaze on the property.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said crews were made aware of a house fire at 140 E. 71st St. around 7:30 p.m. Forty firefighters were able to knock down the fire in less than 15 minutes and found a 52-year-old man dead in the home after the blaze.

LAFD did not release the name of the deceased. His identity and cause of death will be determined by the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner.

Authorities said one woman was displaced by the fire. They did not specify what relationship she had with the man who died.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.