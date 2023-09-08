Marilyn Monroe

LA Councilwoman seeks to block demolition of Marilyn Monroe's Brentwood home

By Jonathan Lloyd

An aerial view of the house where actress Marilyn Monroe died is seen on July 26, 2002 in Brentwood, California.
Getty

A member of the Los Angeles City Council plans to introduce a motion Friday to save a piece of Hollywood history.

The proposal from Councilwoman Traci Park would spare Marilyn Monroe's Brentwood home from demolition by having it declared a historic-cultural monument.

Monroe bought the 1920s-era home in the early 1960s. The actress died at the residence of an overdose in 1962 at age 36.

A real estate listing indicates the house was purchased in May 2017 for $7.25 million, but Park said her office learned Wednesday that the home was acquired by a new owner and an application for a demolition permit had been submitted and for review with the city. No plans had been submitted by the owner indicating what they planned to do with with property, Park said.

Park said the demolition permit was approved before her team could address the plans. City records indicated the permit for demolition of single family dwelling with attached garage, pool house and storage was issued Thursday.

She said her office took hundreds of calls from people this week about the planned demolition.

"For people all over the world, Marilyn Monroe was more than just a movie icon," Park said. "Her story, from the challenging childhood growing up in orphanages and foster homes to become a global sensation, is a shining example of what it means to overcome adversity."

Park plans to introduce the motion during Friday's council meeting. If approved, it would start the process for declaring the property a historic-cultural monument.

LA has more than 1,200 locations designated as Historic-Cultural Monuments.

