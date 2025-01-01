Riverside County

Menifee family welcomes New Year's Day baby just 2 hours into 2025

Emeryn Haze was the first baby born at Riverside University Health System Medical Center in Moreno Valley in 2025.

By Christian Cazares and Jonathan Lloyd

Emeryn Haze was born just 2 1/2 hours after midnight Jan. 1, 2025 at Riverside University Health System Medical Center in Moreno Valley.

A family in Riverside County started the new year with a smile and another reason to celebrate 2025.

Emeryn Haze was born at 2:27 a.m. Wednesday at Riverside University Health System Medical Center in Moreno Valley. She was the first baby born at the hospital in 2025.

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Rose Parade 8 hours ago

See the list of Rose Parade float award winners for 2025

news 9 hours ago

Use this 3-month rule to actually keep your New Year's resolutions: ‘You can really only change a couple things at a time,' author says

Both parents are doing well. The couple has two other siblings.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

"You want the best for your kids," said mom Natosha Daoust. "You want to protect her. It's a lot, but it's exciting in the best way possible."

Eight pound, 5 ounce-Emeryn was initially due on Christmas Day, so the family came to this hospital on Monday. The baby surprised everyone and held out until 2025.  

"This one had other plans where she made mom be in labor for a full day and didn’t come, and we had to start all over the next morning because the epidural was gone," Daoust said. "It was 24 hours, and we had to start all over again, but we did it, she’s here."

The couple was showered by gifts from the medical team. They said Emeryn now holds the hospital record for the second-closest birth to midnight. On Jan. 1, 2017, a baby was born at 12:45 a.m.

"I think it’s awesome. I feel special," said father Jonathan Tolosan. "I have a special baby. First, it was Christmas and now she’s a new years baby. It’s a good day."

This article tagged under:

Riverside County
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us