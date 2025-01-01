A family in Riverside County started the new year with a smile and another reason to celebrate 2025.

Emeryn Haze was born at 2:27 a.m. Wednesday at Riverside University Health System Medical Center in Moreno Valley. She was the first baby born at the hospital in 2025.

Both parents are doing well. The couple has two other siblings.

"You want the best for your kids," said mom Natosha Daoust. "You want to protect her. It's a lot, but it's exciting in the best way possible."

Eight pound, 5 ounce-Emeryn was initially due on Christmas Day, so the family came to this hospital on Monday. The baby surprised everyone and held out until 2025.

"This one had other plans where she made mom be in labor for a full day and didn’t come, and we had to start all over the next morning because the epidural was gone," Daoust said. "It was 24 hours, and we had to start all over again, but we did it, she’s here."

The couple was showered by gifts from the medical team. They said Emeryn now holds the hospital record for the second-closest birth to midnight. On Jan. 1, 2017, a baby was born at 12:45 a.m.

"I think it’s awesome. I feel special," said father Jonathan Tolosan. "I have a special baby. First, it was Christmas and now she’s a new years baby. It’s a good day."