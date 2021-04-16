How to Find Mental Health Resources and Support in Southern California

Below, you'll find a list of mental health resources from various Southern California and federal agencies to help and provide support.
Tips for Coping With Stress During the Pandemic
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers the following tips:
- If you are concerned about COVID-19, contact a health professional.
- Take care of your emotional health will help you think clearly.
- Take breaks from watching, reading, or listening to news.
- Take care of your body, such as taking deep breaths, stretching, or meditating.
- Try to eat healthy, well-balanced meals.
- Exercise regularly.
- Get plenty of sleep.
- Avoid excessive alcohol and drug use.
- Make time to unwind. Try to do some other activities you enjoy.
- Talk with people you trust about your concerns and how you are feeling.
- Connect with others or faith-based groups. Connect online or by phone or mail.
County Mental Health Resources
- For LA County's Mental Health Hotline, call (800) 854-7771.
- National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: (800) 273-8255.
- Disaster Distress Helpline: (800) 985-5990.
- Trevor Project Lifeline: (800) 788-7386.
- Substance Abuse Service Helpline: (844) 804-7500.
- 211 LA County: Dial 2-1-1 within LA County for health and social services.
- Los Angeles Homeless Outreach Portal (LA-HOP).
- L.A. Found: (833) 569-7651 or LAFound@wdacs.lacounty.gov for help to locate individuals who wander due to dementia, Alzheimer's, autism or other cognitive impairing conditions.
- Crisis Text Line: Text LA to 741741.
- Orange County Health Care Agency Resources.
- Riverside County Mental Health COVID-19 Resources.
- San Bernardino County Behavioral Health Department.
- Ventura County Behavioral Health.
National Institute of Mental Health Resources
- This infographic helps you determine whether you need help with your mental health, if you don't know where to start and offers self-help activities.
- Coping with COVID-19.
- How to support your child.
- Disaster Distress Helpline: CALL or TEXT 1-800-985-5990 (press 2 for Spanish).
- National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255) for English, 1-888-628-9454 for Spanish, or Lifeline Crisis Chat.
- National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233 or text LOVEIS to 22522
- National Child Abuse Hotline: 1-800-4AChild (1-800-422-4453) or text 1-800-422-4453
- National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or Online Chat
- The Eldercare Locator: 1-800-677-1116 TTY Instructions
- Veteran’s Crisis Line: 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or Crisis Chat or text: 8388255.
- SAMHSA's National Helpline: 1-800-662-HELP (4357) and TTY 1-800-487-4889.
- Treatment Services Locator Website
- Interactive Map of Selected Federally Qualified Health Centers
LAUSD Mental Health Resources
- Click the link here to access non-emergency tele-health information. You can also call 213-241-3840.
- Wellness Center and referral forms can be found here.
- Crisis counseling and intervention services can be found here.
- School mental health clinic emails can be found here.
- Wellness Center locations and information can be found here.
California Surgeon General Nadine Harris Burke also released a report focused on toxic stress and health. Read Roadmap to Resilience.