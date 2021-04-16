How to Find Mental Health Resources and Support in Southern California

Below, you'll find a list of mental health resources from various Southern California and federal agencies to help and provide support.

Tips for Coping With Stress During the Pandemic

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers the following tips:

A study released in 2020 looked at whether paying closer attention to the world around you during your regular walks can improve the walks' mental health benefits. This practice is called an “awe walk," and anyone can try it.

County Mental Health Resources

About half of college students screened in a recent Boston University study were found to have depression or anxiety. It’s a sign of the toll the pandemic is taking on millions cut off from human connections and, for many, their goals and aspirations. NBCLX storyteller Cody Broadway looks from college campuses to social platforms like TikTok at the impact social isolation has had on Generation Z and Millennials.

National Institute of Mental Health Resources

LA County is offering mental health counseling. Angie Crouch reports for the NBC4 News on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. For help, call 1-877-854-7771.

LAUSD Mental Health Resources

Click the link here to access non-emergency tele-health information. You can also call 213-241-3840.

Wellness Center and referral forms can be found here.

Crisis counseling and intervention services can be found here.

School mental health clinic emails can be found here.

Wellness Center locations and information can be found here.

California Surgeon General Nadine Harris Burke also released a report focused on toxic stress and health. Read Roadmap to Resilience.