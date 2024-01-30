More than 500 people arrested in operation against human trafficking

More than 500 people were arrested in a statewide operation in California to rescue victims from the clutches of prostitution and human trafficking.

Several people were assisted in this operation among dozens of law enforcement agencies to mark the closing of January, a time when human trafficking awareness month is commemorated.

Ninety-five law enforcement agencies were part of the operation with undercover agents called “reclaim and rebuild.”

“We arrested more than 500 people and suspects who were the criminals,” said Miguel Meza, spokesman for the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department.

Including 40 alleged "sex traffickers or exploiters" and 271 suspected of attempting to pay for sex. Additionally, 54 adults and 11 youths were rescued, including a 14-year-old girl.

“These victims are treated so badly, they abuse them not only sexually but beating them, they do horrible things,” said Los Angeles Sheriff Robert Luna.

One of the areas in LA County where undercover operations were carried out was on Holt Avenue in Pomona.

There, 12 men were arrested, two of whom are registered sex offenders.

“Those involved in human trafficking we are going to aggressively pursue,” said George Gascon, Los Angeles County District Attorney.

According to the authorities, predators continue to increasingly use social networks to recruit possible victims of sexual exploitation.

These are accounts that may not be easy to track and these people approach people who they already see can be easily manipulated and offer them either a job or offer them material things to be able to attract them, Meza said.

In Los Angeles County, you can call 1-888-539-2373 or 1-888-373-7888 if you suspect human trafficking activity and to connect with assistance.